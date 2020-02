BRIEF-Immunovia Q4 Operating Loss Widens To SEK 29.6 Million

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Immunovia AB (publ):

* Q4 NET SALES SEK 45,000 VERSUS SEK 91,000 YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING LOSS SEK 29.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 25.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WE REMAIN FOCUSED ON INTRODUCING OUR BLOOD-BASED TEST TO MARKET IN Q3 2020

* WITH TWO MILESTONES REMAINING BEFORE COMMERCIALIZATION OF IMMRAY TECHNOLOGY IN Q3 2020, WE ARE INTENSIFYING FINAL LAUNCH PREPARATIONS

* WE WILL MARKET IMMRAY PANCAN-D FIRST IN USA AND THEN IN EUROPE

* WE CONTINUE TO INCREASE SPEED OF OUR COMMERCIALIZATION EFFORTS FOR A SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF IMMRAY PANCAN-D