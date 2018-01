Jan 11 (Reuters) - IMMUNOVIA AB (PUBL):

* ‍SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT FOR COLLABORATION WITH DANISH CENTER FOR STRATEGIC RESEARCH INTO TYPE 2 DIABETES​

* ‍INTENTION IS DD2 CENTER WILL BE PART OF GROUNDBREAKING PANDIA-1 PROSPECTIVE STUDY INTO NEW ONSET TYPE 2 DIABETICS​

* IMMUNOVIA ACCELERATES PANCREAS CANCER STUDY OF NEW ONSET DIABETICS BY ADDING DENMARK‘S DIABETES CENTER FOR STRATEGIC RESEARCH-DD2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)