BRIEF-Immupharma Announces Topline Results Of Lupuzor Pivotal Phase III Trial

April 17 (Reuters) - ImmuPharma PLC:

* LUPUZOR DEMONSTRATED SUPERIOR RESPONSE RATE OVER PLACEBO IN PRIMARY ANALYSIS ON FULL ANALYSIS SET OF ALL 202 PATIENTS

* SUPERIOR RESPONSE DID NOT ALLOW STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE TO BE REACHED (P = 0.2631) AND TRIAL’S PRIMARY END POINT WAS NOT MET

* IN PATIENTS WHO HAD ANTI-DSDNA AUTOANTIBODIES LUPUZOR DEMONSTRATED A SUPERIOR RESPONSE RATE OVER PLACEBO

* STUDY CONFIRMED SAFETY PROFILE OF LUPUZOR WITH ZERO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED