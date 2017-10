Sept 26 (Reuters) - Immupharma Plc

* ‍IMMUPHARMA INITIATES PREPARATION OF LUPUZOR‘S REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS​

* ‍WITH TRIAL PROGRESSING AS PLANNED, IMMUPHARMA IS PLANNING AHEAD IN ANTICIPATION OF TRIAL‘S SUCCESSFUL OUTCOME​

* PROGRESSING COMPLETION OF REGULATORY DOSSIERS IN PREPARATION FOR SUBMISSION TO FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) AND EMA