June 11 (Reuters) - ImmuPharma PLC:

* IMMUPHARMA PLC - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TWO SPECIALIST US HEALTHCARE INVESTORS FOR A TOTAL INVESTMENT OF UP TO $6.30 MILLION

* IMMUPHARMA PLC - IMMUPHARMA IS TO ISSUE $3 MILLION (£2.35 MILLION) IN FACE VALUE OF SECURITIES TO TWO US SPECIALIST HEALTHCARE INVESTORS