BRIEF-Immuron North American Travelan Sales Up 95%, Global Sales Up 60%

April 20 (Reuters) - Immuron Ltd:

* IMMURON NORTH AMERICAN TRAVELAN® SALES UP 95%, GLOBAL SALES UP 60%

* IMMURON LTD - ANTICIPATED THAT COVID-19 TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS WILL IMPACT TRAVELAN SALES IN Q4 OF FY20

* IMMURON LTD - WILL LOOK TO INCREASE OVERALL REVENUES TO HELP MITIGATE ANTICIPATED DECREASE IN TRAVELAN SALES

* IMMURON LTD - DECIDED TO CONSERVE UR CASH RESERVES

* IMMURON - SUSPENDING ALL WORK ASSOCIATED WITH IND FILING AND POSTPONING PLANNED PHASE III CLINICAL PROGRAM FOR IMM-124E TO PREVENT TRAVELERS’ DIARRHEA

* IMMURON LTD - DECISION WILL ALSO IMPACT PLANNED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF OUR IMM-529 ASSET

* IMMURON - WILL CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW ORAL THERAPEUTIC TARGETING TRAVELERS' DIARRHEA CAUSED BY CAMPYLOBACTER, ENTEROTOXIGENIC E.COLI PATHOGENS