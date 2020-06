BRIEF-Immuron Partners With Csiro To Produce New Oral Therapeutic For Clinical Evaluation

June 19 (Reuters) - Immuron Ltd:

* IMMURON PARTNERS WITH CSIRO TO PRODUCE A NEW ORAL THERAPEUTIC FOR CLINICAL EVALUATION BY THE US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

* IMMURON LTD - EXECUTES A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH HENRY M. JACKSON FOUNDATION FOR ADVANCEMENT OF MILITARY MEDICINE INC

* IMMURON - NAVAL MEDICAL RESEARCH CENTER SUBMITS PRE-INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG INFORMATION PACKAGE TO FDA

* IMMURON - NAVAL MEDICAL RESEARCH CENTER PLANS TO FILE IND APPLICATION WITH FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: