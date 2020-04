April 27 (Reuters) - Immuron Ltd:

* RESOLVED TO RELINQUISH CASH PAYMENTS OF FEES AND IN LIEU OF SAME RECEIVE COMMON STOCK IN CO

* IMMURON-PROPOSES TO ISSUE SUCH SHARES TO DIRECTORS UP TO A VALUE OF A$250K WITH ISSUE PRICE OF $0.08 PER SHARE

* IN ADDITION TO ISSUE OF SHARES, RESOLVED TO ESTABLISH A POOL OF 9 MILLION UNLISTED OPTIONS TO BE ALLOCATED AMONG DIRECTORS