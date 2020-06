BRIEF-Immuron Says US DOD Naval Medical Research Center Requests Meeting With FDA On Two Phase 2 Trials To Prevent Acute Infectious Diarrhea

June 9 (Reuters) - Immuron Ltd:

* US DOD NAVAL MEDICAL RESEARCH CENTER REQUESTS MEETING WITH FDA FOR GUIDANCE ON TWO PHASE 2 TRIALS TO PREVENT ACUTE INFECTIOUS DIARRHEA

* IMMURON LTD - TWO HUMAN PHASE II CLINICAL TRIALS TO BE CONDUCTED IN 2021

* IMMURON - ONE TRIAL TO FOCUS ON ABILITY OF HYPERIMMUNE PRODUCT TO PROTECT VOLUNTEERS AGAINST MODERATE TO SEVERE CAMPYLOBACTERIOSIS

* IMMURON - SECOND TRIAL WILL FOCUS ON ETEC INFECTIONS

* IMMURON LTD - NMRC PLANS TO FILE IND APPLICATION LATER THIS YEAR, COMMENCE PHASE 2 CLINICAL STUDIES DURING H1 2021