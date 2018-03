March 12 (Reuters) - Immutep Ltd:

* ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH MERCK & CO., INC

* DEAL TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUTEP'S IMMUNOTHERAPY PRODUCT CANDIDATE WITH MSD'S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY KEYTRUDA IN A NEW CLINICAL TRIAL