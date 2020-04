April 28 (Reuters) - Immutep Ltd:

* IMMUTEP LTD - REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE II TACTI-002 DATA

* IMMUTEP LTD - PHASE II TACTI-002 STUDY DATA RELATES TO DATA CUT-OFF DATE OF 20 MARCH 2020 AND SHOWS IMPROVING EFFICACY RESULTS

* IMMUTEP LTD - PHASE II TACTI-002 DATA SHOWS IMPROVING OVERALL RESPONSE RATE OF 53%, IMPROVING PROGRESSION FREE SURVIVAL