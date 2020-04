April 29 (Reuters) - Immutep Ltd:

* RAISED A$12 MILLION VIA A PLACEMENT

* UNDER PLACEMENT, 96 MILLION NEW FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES WILL BE ISSUED AT 12.5C/NEW SHARE

* WILL USE PROCEEDS FROM PLACEMENT TO FINANCE LAG-3 RELATED CLINICAL PROGRAM IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY & AUTOIMMUNE DISEASE