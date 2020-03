March 25 (Reuters) - Immutep Ltd:

* 63% OF PATIENTS WHO RECEIVED PACLITAXEL PLUS EFTI WERE PROGRESSION-FREE AT 6-MONTH LANDMARK UNDER AIPAC TRIAL

* SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL RESPONSE RATE UP 48.3% IN EFTI GROUP, FROM 38.4% IN PLACEBO GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)