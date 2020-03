BRIEF-Impac Mortgage Holdings Announces Business Update

March 30 (Reuters) - Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc:

* IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES BUSINESS UPDATE

* IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC - INSTITUTED 2WEEK TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF ALL LENDING ACTIVITY EFFECTIVE AS OF OPENING OF BUSINESS TODAY, MARCH 30, 2020

* IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC - WILL MAINTAIN A CORE TEAM TO ACTIVELY MANAGE ITS BUSINESS DURING TWO WEEK INTERVAL COMMENCING ON MARCH 30, 2020

* IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC - WILL FURLOUGH REMAINDER OF ITS EMPLOYEE BASE DURING TWO WEEK INTERVAL

* IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS INC - TO COVER ITS EMPLOYEES' COSTS OF HEALTH AND MEDICAL BENEFITS UNDER FURLOUGH PERIOD