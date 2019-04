April 16 (Reuters) - Impact Coatings AB (publ):

* DURING APRIL CARRIED OUT TWO PLANNED SYSTEM DELIVERIES

* ONE INLINECOATER™FC FOR COATING FUEL CELL PLATES WAS DELIVERED TO HENAN YUQING POWER CO., LTD. (CHINA)

* IMPACT COATINGS - SECOND MACHINE, AN INLINECOATER™D FOR DECORATIVE COATINGS, WAS DELIVERED TO A WELL-KNOWN SWISS WATCH MANUFACTURER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: