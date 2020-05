May 7 (Reuters) - Impact Healthcare REIT PLC:

* IMPACT HEALTHCARE - DIVIDEND DECLARATION, NAV AND TRADING UPDATE

* IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC - DECLARED COMPANY’S FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020 OF 1.5725 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE

* IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC - UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE ("NAV") AT 31 MARCH 2020 OF £341.2 MILLION, 106.98 PENCE PER SHARE