BRIEF-Impala Platinum Holdings Revises FY2020 Guidance

June 24 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: IMP - IMCB22 - JUNE 2020 MARKET UPDATE

* IMPALA PLATINUM - BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED PRODUCTION PERFORMANCE ACROSS GROUP OPERATIONS IN FINAL QUARTER OF FY2020

* IMPALA PLATINUM - LOGISTICAL CONSTRAINTS HAVE EASED

* IMPALA PLATINUM - RAMP-UP OF PRODUCTION HAS SURPASSED INITIAL EXPECTATIONS,

* IMPALA PLATINUM - EXPECT TO FACE INCREASING CHALLENGES TO OUR MEDICAL PREPAREDNESS AND OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE

* IMPALA PLATINUM - ACTIVITY, DEMAND FOR METAL FROM OUR CUSTOMERS HAS REMAINED ROBUST

* IMPALA PLATINUM - BOTH ZIMPLATS AND JOINT VENTURE AT MIMOSA HAVE OPERATED UNINTERRUPTED AND WELL WITHIN PRE-COVID-19 FY2020 GUIDANCE.

* IMPALA PLATINUM - IMPLATS’ VIEW THAT MUCH OF FY2021 WILL BE CHARACTERISED BY A ‘BUSINESS UNUSUAL’ OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

* IMPALA PLATINUM - LAC DES ILES MINE EXPECTED TO RETURN TO FULL PRODUCTION IN Q1 FY2021

* IMPALA PLATINUM - OVERWHELMING MAJORITY OF CUSTOMERS ELECTED TO GET THEIR METAL RATHER THAN EXERCISE RIGHT UNDER FORCE MAJEURE TO CANCEL DELIVERIES

* IMPALA PLATINUM - FY2020 GROUP CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REVISED GUIDANCE OF 4 000-4 400 MILLION RAND

* IMPALA PLATINUM - SEES 2020 REFINED PRODUCTION 2 770 - 2 795 6E OZ