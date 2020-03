BRIEF-Impala Platinum Says Applied For Permission To Conduct Limited Smelting Operations At Impala Rustenburg

March 30 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: IMP - IMCB22 - COVID-19 UPDATE

* IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LTD - GROUP HAS APPLIED FOR PERMISSION TO CONDUCT LIMITED SMELTING OPERATIONS AT IMPALA RUSTENBURG

* IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LTD - GUIDANCE ON ITS OPERATIONS WILL BE PROVIDED IN ITS SCHEDULED Q3 FY2020 PRODUCTION UPDATE ON OR AROUND 30 APRIL 2020.

* IMPALA PLATINUM - SUCCESSFULLY RAMPED DOWN ALL SOUTH AFRICAN MINING OPERATIONS AND PLACED THEM ON CARE AND MAINTENANCE FROM 26 MARCH

* IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LTD - WITH RESPECT TO OFFTAKE AGREEMENTS, DELIVERIES FROM ALL PARTIES TO SMELTER WERE SUSPENDED ON 24 MARCH 2020

* IMPALA PLATINUM - MANAGEMENT AGREED TO CONTINUE PAYING ALL EMPLOYEES DURING 21-DAY LOCKDOWN PERIOD