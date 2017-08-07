BRIEF-Impax announces settlement of contract litigation on Opana ER CII extended-release tablets

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc
* Impax announces settlement of contract litigation on Opana ER (oxymorphone hydrochloride) CII extended-release tablets
* Impax Laboratories - announced settlement agreement to resolvea contract dispute relating to agreement entered into in June 2010 among endo international
* Impax - co to pay Endo royalty rate that splits co's gross profits for sales of oxymorphone hydrochloride CII ER products, starting January 1, 2018
* Impax Laboratories Inc - orange Book listed patents for Opana ER extend until November 2029.
* Impax Laboratories Inc - further terms of settlement were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: