Nov 14 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc

* Impax Laboratories says ‍on and effective Nov 10, 2017, board of co amended and restated bylaws of company - SEC filing

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍amendment to bylaws to decrease maximum number of directors authorized to serve on board from nine to eight​ Source text: (bit.ly/2AGdrf8)