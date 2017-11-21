FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Impax Laboratories says co entered into amendment no. 1 to business combination agreement with Atlas Holdings ​
#Market News
November 21, 2017 / 10:24 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Impax Laboratories says co entered into amendment no. 1 to business combination agreement with Atlas Holdings ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍on Nov 21, co entered into amendment no. 1 to business combination agreement, dated October 17, 2017 with Atlas Holdings ​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍also entered into amendment no. 1 with K2 Merger Sub Corporation & Amneal Pharmaceuticals Llc​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍in connection with closing, Holdco will be renamed Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.​

* Impax Laboratories - ‍in connection with pipe transaction, amneal desires to revise capital structure of new amneal to provide for class B-1 stock​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zXs2Wt) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
