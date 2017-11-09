FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Impax Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 12:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Impax Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Impax Laboratories Inc

* Impax reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.69

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $206.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $208.4 million

* Impax Laboratories Inc - sees ‍2017 adjusted gross margins as a percent of total revenue are expected to be approximately 47%​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - sees ‍full year 2017 adjusted net income per share of $0.60 to $0.65​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Impax Laboratories Inc - sees 2017 ‍capital expenditures of approximately $25 million to $30 million​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍company narrows full year 2017 guidance​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍“while our Q3 results were in line with our expectations, we continue to navigate challenging generic market environment”​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍currently expect to complete closure of our Middlesex, New Jersey packaging facility by end of 2017, ahead of schedule​

* Impax Laboratories Inc - ‍“we are in late-stage negotiations for sale of our Taiwan manufacturing facility​”

* Impax Laboratories - ‍if successful in selling Taiwan facility by end of Q1 of 2018, co could realize anticipated cost savings by end of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

