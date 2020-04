April 2 (Reuters) - ImpediMed Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ENTITLEMENT OFFER OF 13 NEW SHARES FOR EVERY 10 SHARES AT A PRICE OF A$0.0375/SHARE TO RAISE ABOUT A$24.9 MILLION

* INSTITUTIONAL COMPONENT OF ENTITLEMENT OFFER UNDERWRITTEN FOR ABOUT $8.0 MILLION, WITH ADDITIONAL PRE-COMMITMENTS FOR ABOUT $2.0 MILLION

* FUNDS RAISED FROM OFFER WILL BE USED FOR COMMERCIALISATION & REIMBURSEMENT OF LYMPHOEDEMA APPLICATION IN US MARKET, AMONG OTHER THINGS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: