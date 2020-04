April 1 (Reuters) - Impera Capital Alternatywna Spolka Inwestycyjna SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: INTRODUCTION OF STATE OF EPIDEMIC EMERGENCY DOES NOT POSE DIRECT THREAT TO CO’S BUSINESS CONTINUITY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CHANGING MARKET CONDITIONS CAN IMPACT CO'S UNITS AND PORTFOLIO COMPANIES