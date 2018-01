BRIEF-Imperial Brands Says U.S Tax Reform Will Not Impact Adjusted Earnings

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands Plc:

* ‍US TAX IMPACT

* IMPERIAL BRANDS NOTES CHANGES IN US TAX LEGISLATION EFFECTIVE 1 JANUARY 2018​​

* ‍GROUP‘S US DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES WILL BE REVALUED TO TAKE ACCOUNT OF CORPORATE TAX RATE​

* NEW US TAX LEGISLATION EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ONE-OFF CREDIT OF £20M, WILL NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED EARNINGS

* ‍CONTINUE TO EXPECT AN OVERALL ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE FOR GROUP OF AROUND 20%​

* ANTICIPATE THAT REDUCED TAXATION OF US EARNINGS WILL RESULT IN A BENEFIT OF LESS THAN 1% TO GROUP ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: