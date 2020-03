BRIEF-Imperial Brands Signs New Eur 3.5 Bln Revolving Credit Facility

March 31 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands PLC:

* IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC - NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY/TRADING UPDATE

* IMPERIAL BRANDS - IMPERIAL BRANDS SIGNS NEW EUR 3.5BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* IMPERIAL BRANDS - THERE HAS BEEN NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP PERFORMANCE TO DATE AND CURRENT TRADING REMAINS IN-LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS.

* IMPERIAL BRANDS - NEW FACILITY WAS COORDINATED BY NATWEST, SANTANDER AND SMBC AND IS PROVIDED BY A SYNDICATE OF 20 BANKS

* IMPERIAL BRANDS - NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES BUSINESS WITH COMMITTED BANK FINANCING UNTIL MARCH 2023 AND REPLACES EXISTING C. £3 BILLION RCF

* IMPERIAL BRANDS - RCF IS CURRENTLY UNDRAWN AND UNDERPINS LIQUIDITY POSITION OF BUSINESS

* IMPERIAL BRANDS - DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS LOGISTA INCREASED LEVELS OF FINISHED GOODS STOCK IN REGIONAL DISTRIBUTION HUBS