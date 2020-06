June 2 (Reuters) - Imperial Logistics Ltd:

* IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LTD - IMPERIAL’S PERFORMANCE FOR 9 MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2020 WAS UNSATISFACTORY

* IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LTD - STILL SECURING NEW BUSINESS AND RETAINING C.80% OF OUR CONTRACTS ACROSS BUSINESS

* IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LTD - NEW BUSINESS REVENUE OF R4.9 BILLION (ANNUALISED) WAS GAINED IN 9 MONTHS TO END OF MARCH 2020

* IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LTD - NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS REDUCED THEIR FEES FROM APRIL UNTIL END OF JUNE 2020 BY 25%

* IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LTD - GROUP EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE HAS BEEN TAKING UP TO A 25% CUT IN THEIR SALARIES FROM APRIL UNTIL END OF JUNE 2020

* IMPERIAL LOGISTICS LTD - ANTICIPATED BASIC EPS FOR GROUP IN TOTAL FOR FY TO 30 JUNE 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE BY MORE THAN 20%

* IMPERIAL LOGISTICS - ANTICIPATES REVENUE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS (EXCLUDING EUROPEAN SHIPPING BUSINESS) FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 WILL BE MAINTAINED

* IMPERIAL LOGISTICS - ANTICIPATES CONTINUING OPERATIONS (EXCLUDING EUROPEAN SHIPPING BUSINESS) FY OPERATING PROFIT WILL DECLINE BY MORE THAN 20%