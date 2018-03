March 28 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.36

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS ‍REVENUE IN Q4 OF 2017 WAS $140.5 MILLION COMPARED TO $78.1 MILLION IN 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: