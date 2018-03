March 27 (Reuters) - Imperial Mining Group Ltd:

* IMPERIAL MINING APPOINTS SIRI GENIK TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* IMPERIAL MINING GROUP SAYS CO’S BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 5 DIRECTORS, OF WHOM 4 ARE INDEPENDENT UNDER APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)