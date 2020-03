BRIEF-Imperial Oil Reduces Spending By $1 Billion

March 31 (Reuters) - Imperial Oil Ltd:

* IMPERIAL PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE, REDUCES SPENDING BY $1 BILLION

* IMPERIAL OIL LTD - UPDATED CAPITAL OUTLOOK OF $1.1 BILLION TO $1.2 BILLION FOR 2020

* IMPERIAL OIL LTD - IDENTIFIED OPPORTUNITIES TO REDUCE OPERATING EXPENSES BY $500 MILLION COMPARED TO 2019 LEVELS

* IMPERIAL OIL LTD - SUSPENDING SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER PROGRAM EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2020

* IMPERIAL OIL - IMPACT OF COVID-19,CURRENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON CO’S UPSTREAM PRODUCTION OVER NEAR TERM

* IMPERIAL OIL - IMPACT OF COVID-19 EXPECTED TO RESULT IN NEGATIVE IMPACTS ON CO'S DOWNSTREAM REFINERY UTILIZATION AND PRODUCT SALES OVER THE NEAR TERM