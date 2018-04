BRIEF-Imperial Oil Resources, Exxonmobil Canada Initiated Process For Monetization Of Horn River Assets

April 17 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS

* EXXONMOBIL - SUBSTANTIAL ACREAGE POSITION OF 228,000 NET ACRES IS AVAILABLE, INCLUDING 8 WELL PRODUCTION PILOT & OWNERSHIP IN PIPELINES, ROADS, FACILITIES

* EXXONMOBIL - INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA

* EXXONMOBIL - PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018