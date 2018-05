May 10 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 1.9 PERCENT TO C$117.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.04 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ON MAY 7, SERVED UNION AT MOUNT POLLEY MINE WITH 72 HOUR LOCKOUT NOTICE

* IMPERIAL METALS-METAL PRODUCTION TARGET FROM RED CHRIS MINE & MOUNT POLLEY MINE FOR 2018 ARE 89-96 MILLION POUNDS COPPER, 75-80 THOUSAND OUNCES GOLD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: