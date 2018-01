BRIEF-Imperial Reports ‍Q4 Production Totaled 4.02 Mln Pounds Copper And 10,252 Ounces Gold At Mount Polley Mine​

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Imperial Metals Corp:

* IMPERIAL REPORTS 2017 PRODUCTION AND 2018 PRODUCTION TARGETS

* IMPERIAL METALS CORP - ‍Q4 PRODUCTION TOTALED 23.23 MILLION POUNDS COPPER AND 13,020 OUNCES GOLD AT RED CHRIS MINE​

* IMPERIAL METALS - ‍2018 PRODUCTION TARGET FOR RED CHRIS IS 72-77 MILLION POUNDS COPPER & 31,000-33,000 OUNCES GOLD​

* IMPERIAL METALS CORP - 2018 PRODUCTION TARGET FOR MOUNT POLLEY IS 17-19 MILLION POUNDS COPPER AND 44-47 THOUSAND OUNCES GOLD

* IMPERIAL METALS CORP - ‍Q4 PRODUCTION TOTALED 4.02 MILLION POUNDS COPPER AND 10,252 OUNCES GOLD AT MOUNT POLLEY MINE​

* IMPERIAL METALS - ‍MINING IN CARIBOO PIT WILL BE COMPLETED IN MID-2018 RESULTING IN TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN MINE OPERATIONS STAFF IN 2018 & 2019​