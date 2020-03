March 20 (Reuters) - Imperium Group Global Holdings Ltd :

* FY REVENUE ABOUT HK$233.6 MILLION, DOWN ABOUT 7.4%

* IF COVID-19 OUTBREAK REMAINS PROTRACTED, GROUP’S PERFORMANCES WOULD BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED

* FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$77.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$34.9 MILLION

