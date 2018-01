Jan 22 (Reuters) - Imperva Inc:

* IMPERVA INC SAYS IMPERVA ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES TO SHARPEN FOCUS ON CUSTOMERS AND PRODUCT INNOVATION, AND DRIVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES

* IMPERVA INC SAYS WILL REALLOCATE IN EXCESS OF $10 MILLION TO FUND INCREMENTAL INVESTMENTS IN NEW INITIATIVES

* IMPERVA INC SAYS WILL REALLOCATE IN EXCESS OF $10,000,000 TO FUND INCREMENTAL INVESTMENTS IN NEW INITIATIVES