March 9 (Reuters) - Impinj Inc:

* IMPINJ - ON MARCH 5 ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 24, 2017 - SEC FILING

* IMPINJ SAYS AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MARCH 5, 2020 - SEC FILING

* IMPINJ INC - AMENDMENT TO PROVIDE FOR A NEW $20.0 MILLION TERM LOAN