Jan 23 (Reuters) - IMPLANET SA:

* IMPLANET: 2017 REVENUE OF €7.8 MILLION

* ‍FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 REVENUE CAME TO EUR 1.9 MILLION​

* ‍KNEE BUSINESS RECORDED A 16% DECLINE FOLLOWING PLANNED CLOSURE OF ARTHROSCOPY DISTRIBUTION​

* ‍IN FRANCE IN 2017, IMPLANET SOLD 4,101 JAZZ UNITS, GENERATING EUR 1.5 MILLION IN REVENUE (UP 16%)

* ‍IN US IN 2017, 1,537 JAZZ UNITS WERE SOLD (UP 6%) GENERATING EUR 2.0 MLN IN REVENUE​​