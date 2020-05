BRIEF-Implanet Enters Exclusive Talks To Sell Madison Total Knee Implant

May 18 (Reuters) - IMPLANET SA:

* IMPLANET ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO SELL ITS “MADISON” TOTAL KNEE IMPLANT TO FOCUS ON GROWING ITS SPINE BUSINESS

* TRANSACTION WOULD RELATE TO ALL ASSETS, RIGHTS, TITLES AND CONTRACTS PERTAINING TO COMPANY’S MADISON ACTIVITY RELATIVE TO DESIGN AND MARKETING OF IMPLANTS FOR PROSTHETIC KNEE SURGERY

* THIS BRANCH OF ACTIVITY WILL BE SUBJECT OF CREATION OF A DEDICATED SUBSIDIARY WITHIN IMPLANET

* THANKS TO OPERATION, WE WILL BENEFIT FROM SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL RESOURCES TO STRENGTHEN ORGANIC GROWTH AND TO BE ABLE TO SEIZE POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITIES FOR ACQUISITIONS - CEO