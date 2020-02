BRIEF-Implanet FY Net Loss Narrows To 3.6 Million Euros

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Implanet SA:

* FY EBIT LOSS REDUCED BY 36% FROM €5.4 MILLION IN 2018 TO €3.4 MILLION

* SUCCESSFUL SALES REORGANIZATION AND STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 7.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS PROFIT UP 11% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 3.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 5.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET OPERATING CASH OUTFLOW FELL 37% FROM €4.44 MILLION IN 2018 TO €2.81 MILLION IN 2019

* AS OF DEC 31ST, 2019, CASH AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS STOOD AT €0.7 MILLION, SAME AMOUNT AS AT 2018 YEAR-END

* THE COMPANY CONSIDERS THAT ITS GROWTH PROSPECTS FOR 2020 ARE ENCOURAGING AT THIS STAGE OF THE YEAR AND ITS STAFF ARE CONTINUING TO WORK IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE STRATEGIC GUIDELINES ESTABLISHED

* ON FEB 7TH, 2020, COMPANY RENEWED BOND FINANCING LINE WITH NICE & GREEN FOR MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF €4.0 MILLION SPLIT INTO TWO TRANCHES OF €2.0 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2wDHx6k Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)