April 21 (Reuters) - Implanet SA:

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 12 PERCENT TO 1.68 MILLION EUR

* COVID-19: HAS BEEN SEVERELY IMPACTED BY SUSPENSION OF NON-URGENT OPERATIONS, FIRST IN SELECT HOSPITALS AND NOW ON A GLOBAL LEVEL

* FROM A CASH PERSPECTIVE, IMPLANET HAS SUFFICIENT VISIBILITY HAVING RENEWED ITS BOND FINANCING LINE WITH NICE & GREEN ON FEBRUARY 7