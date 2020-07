BRIEF-Implanet Q2 Revenue Down At EUR 1.03 Million

July 7 (Reuters) - Implanet SA:

* IMPLANET ANNOUNCES H1 2020 REVENUE

* COVID-19 IMPACT PRIMARILY FELT OVER A 2-MONTH PERIOD IN Q2 2020

* ENCOURAGING UPTURN IN ACTIVITY CONFIRMED IN JUNE, NOTABLY IN FRANCE AND DIRECT SALES

* Q2 REVENUE OF EUR 1.03 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 46% ON FIGURE OF EUR 1.91 MILLION RECORDED IN Q2 2019

* REGARDING 2020 ACTIVITY AS A WHOLE, COMPANY STILL DOES NOT HAVE SUFFICIENT VISIBILITY

* REGARDING ITS CASH POSITION, IMPLANET HAD CASH AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS OF EUR 0.97 MILLION AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 (VERSUS EUR 0.68 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2019) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)