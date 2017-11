Nov 2 (Reuters) - IMPLANET SA

* IMPLANET RAISES 1.75 MILLION WITH U.S. INVESTORS

* ‍RAISES EUR 1.75 MILLION WITH U.S. INVESTORS​

* ‍ISSUED A TOTAL OF 3,500,000 ORDINARY SHARES WITH WARRANTS ATTACHED (“ABSA”) AT EUR 0.50 (ISSUE PREMIUM INCLUDED)​

* ‍AMOUNT MAY BE INCREASED TO EUR 2.9 MILLION (I.E. A TOTAL NUMBER OF 5,250,000 SHARES) IF ALL WARRANTS (“BSA”) WERE TO BE EXERCISED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)