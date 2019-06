June 28 (Reuters) - Implenia AG:

* IN (JV) WITH ACCIONA, WON CONTRACT TO BUILD A NEW RAILWAY LINE THROUGH TOWN OF MOSS IN NORWAY

* IMPLENIA’S SHARE OF ORDER (55%) IS WORTH NOK 3,400 MILLION (AROUND CHF 390 MILLION)

* CONSTRUCTION WORK BEGINS IN OCTOBER 2019 AND SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY MAY 2025