BRIEF-Implenia Announces Rights Offering Of Around CHF 100 Million

May 28 (Reuters) - IMPLENIA AG:

* AIMS TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 100 MILLION BY WAY OF AN AT-MARKET RIGHTS OFFERING

* SHARE CAPITAL OF INA INVEST WILL BE INCREASED BY UP TO 5,172,160 NEW REGISTERED SHARES AT A PAR VALUE OF CHF 0.03 EACH

* EXISTING IMPLENIA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE ONE SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT FOR EVERY IMPLENIA SHARE HELD AFTER CLOSE OF TRADING ON 2 JUNE 2020 TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SHARES

* RIGHTS EXERCISE PERIOD WILL START ON 3 JUNE 2020 AND END ON 10 JUNE 2020, 12:00 NOON CEST

* OFFER PRICE FOR NEW SHARES WILL BE DETERMINED FOLLOWING A BOOKBUILDING PROCESS, WITH A MAXIMUM PRICE OF CHF 22.42 PER SHARE

* AFTER THIS CAPITAL INCREASE, INA INVEST IS EXPECTED TO HOLD UP TO 60% IN INA INVEST AG, WHILE IMPLENIA WILL HOLD AT LEAST 40% OF SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)