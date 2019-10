Oct 14 (Reuters) - Implenia AG:

* IS BUILDING FIVE COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS IN VERNIER’S NEW “QUARTIER DE L’ÉTANG” NEIGHBOURHOOD

* TOTAL CONTRACTOR MANDATE FOR PLOT A, CONTRACT WORTH CHF 270 MILLION

* CONSTRUCTION STARTS IN NOVEMBER 2019