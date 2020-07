BRIEF-Implenia Bundled Competence For New Hospital Construction Triad Of The KSA

July 3 (Reuters) - IMPLENIA AG:

* BUNDLED COMPETENCE FOR NEW HOSPITAL CONSTRUCTION TRIAD OF THE KSA

* CONSORTIUM (ARGE) FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW HOSPITAL TRIAD OF THE KANTONSSPITAL AARAU (KSA) AT THE LEVEL OF TOTAL CONTRACTOR NEWLY FORMED FROM BAM SWISS AG / BAM DEUTSCHLAND AG AND IMPLENIA AG

* CONCLUDED CONTRACT FOR WORK WITH THE COST CEILING OF OVER CHF 560 MILLION (INCLUDING VALUE ADDED TAX AND EXCLUDING MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY) WITH THE CRSA REMAINS UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)