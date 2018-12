Dec 3 (Reuters) - Implenia AG:

* ADJUSTS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* EXPECTS TO MAKE VALUE ADJUSTMENTS TOTALLING CHF 70 TO 90 MILLION FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* ONE-TIME WRITE-DOWNS AND LOWER EARNINGS FROM ONGOING BUSINESS IN PARTS OF INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT

* 2018 CASH FLOW WILL LIKELY COME IN BELOW EXPECTATIONS

* STILL EXPECTS THAT 2019 GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS CAN BE ASKED TO APPROVE A DIVIDEND PAYMENT

* CONFIDENT IT WILL ACHIEVE MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS COMMUNICATED IN SPRING 2017