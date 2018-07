July 2 (Reuters) - Implenia AG:

* EXTENDS AND INCREASES SYNDICATED LOAN

* CREDIT FACILITY WAS SUCCESSFULLY AUGMENTED BY CHF 150 MILLION TO CHF 800 MILLION

* NEW TERM OF CREDIT FACILITY ENDS IN DECEMBER 2023 AND CAN BE EXTENDED BY A MAXIMUM OF TWO YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)