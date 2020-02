BRIEF-Implenia FY Consolidated Profit Up At CHF 33.9 Million

Feb 25 (Reuters) - IMPLENIA AG:

* PROPOSES TO AGM TO APPROVE A DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.75 PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019

* REVENUE OF CHF 4,431 MILLION IN 2019 (2018: CHF 4,364 MILLION)

* FY GROUP ACHIEVED AN EBITDA OF CHF 186.8 MILLION (EXCLUDING. IFRS 16: CHF 130.8 MILLION; 2018: CHF 89.7 MILLION)

* FY CONSOLIDATED PROFIT CHF 33.9 MILLION (2018: CHF 0.5 MILLION)

* AIMS FOR MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE EBITDA GROWTH IN 2020 BEFORE STRATEGY IMPLEMENTATION COSTS

* CONFIRMS ITS MID-TERM EBITDA TARGET MARGIN, OF 6.25% TO 6.75%