BRIEF-Implenia FY EBITDA At CHF 89.7 Mln

Feb 26 (Reuters) - IMPLENIA AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE REACHED CHF 4,364 MILLION (COMPARED TO CHF 3,859 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR)

* FY EBITDA AMOUNTS TO CHF 89.7 MILLION (2017: CHF 173.8 MILLION)

* DIVIDEND PAYOUT TO BE PROPOSED AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IS CHF 0.50 PER SHARE

* FOR CURRENT YEAR, IMPLENIA EXPECTS EBITDA TO BE ABOVE CHF 150 MILLION BEFORE STRATEGY IMPLEMENTATION INVESTMENTS

* INVESTMENTS IN 2019 ARE EXPECTED TO BE AROUND CHF 20 MILLION